Dec. 10, 1938—March 23, 2023

HUDSON FALLS – Barbara J. Gordon, 84, of Thomas Ave., passed to be with our Lord on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with her daughter, Charlene, by her side.

Born December 10, 1938, in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Minnie (Anbrosino) Constant.

As a toddler, her parents moved to Whitehall, and she graduated from Whitehall High School in 1956.

On June 30, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles “Skip” Gordon, in Whitehall. They were married for 60 years until his passing on January 9, 2018.

Barbara was a devout Catholic and went daily to churches in her area, including Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Glens Falls and South Glens Falls. She was member of the Rosary Altar Society and a former member of the Parish Guild at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, and volunteered communion services at Fort Hudson Health Facility and Catholic Services at Great Meadows Correctional Facility for nine years.

She was employed by WWSHE BOCES as a teacher’s assistant for 23 years. During that time, she baked and decorated beautiful cakes for family and friends which extended to the public by word of mouth.

Barbara enjoyed boating on Lake Champlain to Crown Point, Port Henry and Willsboro with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed going on retreats to St. Anne’s Basilica in Quebec, Canada and to Medjugorje in Bosnia, Herzegovina.

Besides her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by her son, Mark Gordon, who passed away May 27, 1993, her sisters: Patricia Constant and Diane Clements and her brother, Richard Constant.

Survivors include her son, John Gordon (Kathy Wagner) of Schenectady; her daughter, Charlene Mandolare (Gary) of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Jamie Sipowicz (Tadd) of Fort Edward, Jessica McCane (Joshua) of Gansevoort, Jeremy Gordon of Glens Falls, Kyle Corbett of Hudson Falls; four great-grandchildren: Aubrey Muratorri of Glens Falls, Hannah, Dylan and Matthew of Gansevoort; her sister, Rosemarie Lyons of Guilderland; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward.

Barbara would like to thank her daughter, Charlene, her son-in-law, Gary and grandson, Kyle, for being caregiver/caretaker before and during her illness.

In lieu of flowers or plants, Barbara has requested that memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 or Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, NY 12832.

