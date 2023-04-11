July 8, 1930—April 6, 2023

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Barbara J. Goard, “Barb”, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2023, comforted by her family. She was born on July 8, 1930, in Troy and was the daughter of the late Gladys and Norman Burdick. She was a graduate of Troy High School and later attended Cobleskill State College.

Barb was one of the first women of her generation who worked outside the home while raising a family of four. She eventually rose to the position of Branch Manager for the Troy Savings Bank while at the same time balancing the demands of a loving mother and wife.

Barb loved her family first and foremost and she spent most of her spare time happily taking care of them. She was married to Gerald “Jerry” in 1950. They celebrated over seventy-one years together before his passing in 2021. They were devoted to each other, and she missed him terribly.

Barb was an excellent cook and is remembered for the many delicious meals she and Jerry made together. She provided direction and oversight and Jerry acted as her sous chef, chopping, slicing, dicing and mashing.

After retiring, she and Jerry lovingly provided daycare for her grandsons, Ben and Nate. They were her world and helped keep her young as she picked them up from school, made meals and snacks, attended their sporting events, concerts, proms and graduations. She never missed an important moment of their lives.

Barb’s creativity was evident in her beautiful cross stitch and sewing projects. Her memory will live on through the pieces she gifted to her friends and family. Barb was passionate about reading from a young age and was never without a book. She was known to finish one in a day if it had her interest.

She is survived by four children: Susan (Brian) Goard of East Boothbay, ME, Gerald (Georgianna) Goard of Collegeville, PA, Laurie (David) Poltynski of Stillwater, NY, Lynn (Michael) Spilman of Queensbury, NY; two grandsons: Benjamin (Emma Muhvich) Spilman and Nathaniel (Anna Denning) Spilman; and her brother, Thurston “Bud” Burdick of Jupiter, FL.

All are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

Interment will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, where she will rest next to her beloved husband Jer.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Home of The Good Shephard Assisted Living Facility in Saratoga, NY for their care and compassion during Barb’s residence there.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.