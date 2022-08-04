March 24, 1949—July 26, 2022

ARGYLE — Barbara J. Fichtner, 73, of Argyle, passed away July 26. Born March 24, 1949, in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Leona (Noiles) Prosser.

Barbara enjoyed caring for her “fur babies,” she always had a dog companion throughout her life. In recent years she enjoyed boating and fishing anywhere she could. Barbara was the happiest outdoors, visiting various beaches and lakes. She made many treasured memories with her family, soaking up the sun and throwing a line. Above all, Barbara held her faith close and was always there with the sound advice of “Give it to God.”

Survivors include her husband, Glenn Fichtner of Argyle, as well as many loving family members including her children, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Per Barbara’s request there will be no services. A celebration will be held September 10th, 2022 at the home.

Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

