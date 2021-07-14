Oct. 12, 1943—July 11, 2021
NORTH CREEK — Barbara J. Dunkley, 77, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 12, 1943 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Leona (LeMay) West.
Following her graduation from Pottersville Central School, she began working at Agard Diner in Pottersville where she and her future husband first met. She married Nathaniel Dunkley on November 23, 1963 in Bakers Mills and enjoyed their honeymoon in Lake Placid.
Barb worked at Minerva Central School as a secretary for many years, and also worked for Callanan Industries. Years later, she retired as a bank teller from Key Bank in North Creek.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, gardening, birds, slot machines, and garage sales.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Nathaniel Dunkley; siblings, Joan West, William West, Sr., Carol West, and Nancy Amell; as well as her beloved cat, “Kitty”.
She is survived by her children: Nathaniel Dunkley and his wife, Julie of Johnsburg, Kim McCall and her husband, Doug of Olmstedville, Michael Dunkley and his companion Erin Kinnarney of Warrensburg, and Tammy O’Donnell and her husband, John of Latham; grandchildren: Rachael Dunkley, Andrew McCall, Adam McCall, Angela McCall, and Addison McCall, Morgan Dunkley, and James O’Donnell; great-grandsons: Kyle Dunkley-Locke and Sutton Reign Dunkley; and brother, Dusty West. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on Barb’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ron Allen, officiating. Burial will follow in Bates Cemetery, Johnsburg.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her many faithful caregivers, and a special thank you to Mary Olesheski and Shannon Bassett.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
