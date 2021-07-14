Oct. 12, 1943—July 11, 2021

NORTH CREEK — Barbara J. Dunkley, 77, of State Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 12, 1943 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Leona (LeMay) West.

Following her graduation from Pottersville Central School, she began working at Agard Diner in Pottersville where she and her future husband first met. She married Nathaniel Dunkley on November 23, 1963 in Bakers Mills and enjoyed their honeymoon in Lake Placid.

Barb worked at Minerva Central School as a secretary for many years, and also worked for Callanan Industries. Years later, she retired as a bank teller from Key Bank in North Creek.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, gardening, birds, slot machines, and garage sales.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Nathaniel Dunkley; siblings, Joan West, William West, Sr., Carol West, and Nancy Amell; as well as her beloved cat, “Kitty”.