April 1, 1929 — March 3, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara J. DeGrush, who died suddenly on March 3, 2022 at her home. Barbara was born in the Town of Horicon, at the foot of Schroon Lake, to Ralph Swinton and Cornelia (Goodspeed) Swinton.

At the age of four her family moved to the North Gore area of Chester to operate a dairy farm. She was the second child of nine, six of whom lived to grow up. She and her siblings learned to work every aspect of farm life. She carried that work ethic right up to the end, and instilled it in her children.

She attended a one-room school until high school and graduated from Minerva School in 1945. She then worked for the County Welfare Office in Warrensburg. It was in Warrensburg that she met Earl DeGrush and they were married Sept. 17, 1949.

They moved to Chestertown and then Friends Lake in 1951. After her children began school, she worked at Chestertown Central School, soon becoming the Secretary for the Principal. She left there in 1974.

She was a very active member of the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church. For many years she was Treasurer and Secretary of the Administrative Board. Barbara was always supportive of the church, working on dinners and fundraisers. At the Strawberry Festival in July she was responsible for the Strawberry shortcakes, sundaes and milkshakes. That responsibility has been passed down to her daughters.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents; her husband Earl R. DeGrush, her son, Daniel DeGrush; an infant great-grandson Cole Lagoy; her siblings, Rollin (Jane) Swinton, Jennie (Morris) VanDusen, Betty Bolton, Beatrice (Clarence) Eggleston, Elsie (Richard) Baxter; and her three infant brothers.

She is survived by her daughters: Donna (William) Lagoy, Susan DeGrush and Linda (Shawn) Wood; her brother-in-law Roger Bolton; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews.

At Barbara’s request there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Donations can be made in Barbara’s memory to the Chestertown Community United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 474, Chestertown, NY 12817.

