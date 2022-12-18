Aug. 25, 1946—Dec. 11, 2022
MANCHESTER, NH — Barbara J. Burns passed away Dec. 11, 2022 after a brief illness, at the age of 76, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Glens Falls, NY on Aug. 25, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Grace (McDougall) Mahan.
She graduated from St. Mary’s Elementary School and Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1964. She furthered her education at Chandler School in Boston, MA.
Barbara was so proud as a wife, mom, and especially as grammy. She will be forever remembered for her beauty, kindness, and friendship to many people.
Barbara leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Timothy; son, Todd; daughter, Karen and her husband Jay; and “her boys”: Ryan and Cameron.
At request of the family, there will be no calling hours or services. A Celebration of Life will held later in 2023. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
