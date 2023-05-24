April 3, 1941—May 21, 2023

WHITEHALL — Barbara J. (Belden) Lavin, of Death Rock Way, in Whitehall, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday May 21, 2021. Barb was born on April 3, 1941 and married Owen Lavin on Dec. 27, 1958.

Barb will truly be missed by her friends and family. Everyone who knew Barb will remember her love for Bingo especially, with her friend Kay. She loved spending time out on her swing. She looked forward to family parties and visitors, like her friends Barb and Bill.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband, Owen Lavin, her brother, Reginald Belden, sisters: Linda Tanner and Ellen Currier.

Survivors include her sons: Owen W. (Penny) Lavin, Richard M. (Beth) Lavin, John (Erin) Lavin; daughters: Elizabeth (Rick) Therrien, Patricia (Chris) Gordon, Darcy Lavin; grandchildren: Rickie (Amanda) Therrien, Amanda (Sarah) Therrien, Kayla Lavin, Leah (Jason) Hadeka, Holly Lavin, Connor McKee (Dakota), Jennifer (Eric) Pratt, Matthew (Chris) Lavin, Zachary (Charysse) Lavin, Christopher (Rosemary) Gordon, Jr., Melissa Gordon, Tyler Lavin, Josiah Lavin, Kyle Lavin and Alice E. Lavin; nineteen great-grandchildren plus one on the way (Zaiden).

Barb is also survived by her sister, Cheryl Robarge; brothers: Donald Belden, David (Bernadette) Belden, Keith Belden, Bill (Kim) Belden, Francis Belden, Robert (Shirley) Belden; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to say thank you to Skenesborough Rescue Squad for their help.

Contributions may be made in Barb’s name to Skenesborough Rescue Squad, 37 Skenesborough Dr., Whitehall, NY 12887.

At Barb’s request there will be no calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life at her home on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Barbara's arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.