Dec. 18, 1948 — July 6, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Barbara J. Bartlett, 71, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility, with her family by her side.

Born on December 18, 1948, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Margaret (Varnum) Duell.Shortly after graduation she married Dennis Bartlett. Barbara worked for several area businesses before retiring as a bus monitor for Glens Falls City School District. Throughout her life, she loved to travel. Her most favorite vacation was traveling to Hawaii with her husband and family. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo and talking with friends and family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Betty Wight and her brother, Larry Duell.

She is survived by her children, Lorraine McCauley of Salem, Gina Elms and her husband, Shawn of Fort Ann, Dennis Bartlett, II of Queensbury and Stephen Bartlett and his wife, Lisa of Sterling, Massachusetts; her daughter-in-law, Kim Bartlett; her grandchildren, Ryan Chandler, Kayla Chandler, Connor Bartlett, Alexis Bartlett, Paul Bartlett, Kevin Bartlett, Gavin Cloutier, Nikolas Neumann, Tyler Willard and Garrett Coon; her sister, Linda Meade and her husband, Daniel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.