Dec. 18, 1948 — July 6, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Barbara J. Bartlett, 71, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility, with her family by her side.
Born on December 18, 1948, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Margaret (Varnum) Duell.Shortly after graduation she married Dennis Bartlett. Barbara worked for several area businesses before retiring as a bus monitor for Glens Falls City School District. Throughout her life, she loved to travel. Her most favorite vacation was traveling to Hawaii with her husband and family. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo and talking with friends and family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Betty Wight and her brother, Larry Duell.
She is survived by her children, Lorraine McCauley of Salem, Gina Elms and her husband, Shawn of Fort Ann, Dennis Bartlett, II of Queensbury and Stephen Bartlett and his wife, Lisa of Sterling, Massachusetts; her daughter-in-law, Kim Bartlett; her grandchildren, Ryan Chandler, Kayla Chandler, Connor Bartlett, Alexis Bartlett, Paul Bartlett, Kevin Bartlett, Gavin Cloutier, Nikolas Neumann, Tyler Willard and Garrett Coon; her sister, Linda Meade and her husband, Daniel; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Currently there are no services planned.
Memorial donations may be sent to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.