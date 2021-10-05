Aug. 3, 1933—Oct. 1, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Barbara Irene Wicks, age 88, passed away peacefully at The Pines of Glens Falls on October 1, 2021.

Born in New York City on August 3, 1933, Barbara was the daughter of Blanche Somerville, Horton and Rosalia Labosier.

On March 31, 1956, Barbara married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Wicks, and they moved to Durkeetown to raise their sons. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and worked at many area facilities such as Glens Falls Hospital, Greenwich Central School, Westmount Health Facility, Pleasant Valley Infirmary, Warren County Hospice and was also a Private Duty Nurse.

Barbara was a longtime member of the Durkeetown Baptist Church, serving as a Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher and member of the choir. She was a Board Member and Counselor for the Widowed Persons Service and a Pastoral Visitor at the Glens Falls Hospital.

After returning to her hometown area from early retirement years at the Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, FL and an active member at the Brooksville Wesleyan Church, she became a member at Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church of Queensbury.

Barbara’s great loves were spending time with her family and serving her Lord.