March 28, 1940—Jan. 18, 2023

CORINTH — Barbara Gene Sycuro, 82, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at the Glens Falls Center, following a long illness.

Born on March 28, 1940 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Dominick, Sr. and Arnona (Ellis) DiLorenzo.

Barb attended Corinth High School and then graduated from beauty school.

She married Charles “Chuck” Doody and the couple resided in Corinth for several years until his passing on June 15, 1995. She later married Joseph Sycuro in Corinth and he passed away May 4, 2017.

Barb was employed as a hairdresser in Corinth for many years, owning and operating Barb’s Hairstyling Salon on Main St. in Corinth, and also cut hair out of her home for many years.

She was a longtime, faithful communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish in Corinth and was an active member of the church choir.

Barb also was a member of the Bend of the River Golf Course in Hadley for many years.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling, karaoke, cooking, visiting with her friends and family, singing and dancing, and loved gardening, growing her own fruits and vegetables.

Besides her parents, and her two husbands, she was also predeceased by: Jerry Matoon and Norman LeClerc; and by her daughter, Collette Pincheon and five siblings: Dominick Jr., Raymond, and Robert DiLorenzo and Beverly, Maria and Agatha.

Survivors include two children: Kelly Hlad of FL and Dennis Matoon (Karen) of Lompoc, CA; 10 grandchildren: Courtney, Kaitlin, Aaron, Shannon, Loren, Matthew, Taylor, Paige, Jordan, and Madison; six great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral Mass and celebration of Barb’s life will be held at Holy Mother and Child Parish in Corinth in the spring at a later date to be announced.

Followed by committal at the Gerald Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Gary Bolster for his devotion to both Barb and Collette during their time of need. The family also wishes to thank the staff at the Glens Falls Center for their kindness and compassionate care for Barb.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822, the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or the Dementia Society of America at dementiasociety.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.