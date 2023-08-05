Aug. 10, 1936—Aug. 1, 2023

HADLEY — Barbara G. Moorhead, 86, of Golf View Road, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.

Born on Aug. 10, 1936 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Alice (Waite) and Edward Madison, Sr.

Barbara was the first of six kids and attended Corinth High School.

She married John Paul Moorhead on Aug. 9, 1958 in Corinth and the couple first resided in Greensburg, PA before moving to Hadley, where they lived for many years. He passed away Sept. 2, 1996.

Barbara was employed as a seamstress at the Cluett-Peabody Shirt Factory in Corinth, then worked in housekeeping at Hidden Valley Ranch in Lake Vanare, and also in home childcare for several years.

She was a longtime member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish in Corinth. She also volunteered at the cafeteria at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Pennsylvania for several years.

Barbara enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, word search puzzles, baking, cooking, and yelling at her children. She also enjoyed socializing and visiting with her friends and family.

Barbara had many surprises, such as her athletic prowess when she jumped over a hedge fence while chasing after her son. She especially loved her evergreen Christmas trees, especially when it was cut from her own front yard!

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Edward Madison, Jr.

Survivors include three children: Ann Marie DeLong of Queensbury, Sheila Moorhead of Hadley, and John Moorhead (Magdalen) of GA; three grandchildren: Matthew DeLong (Beth) of SC, John W. Moorhead of SC, and Lorna Moorhead of GA; four siblings: John “Jack” Madison (Lynne) of Kingston, Noreen Gillingham (John) of Queensbury, Jeffrey Madison of Corinth, and Shawn Bovee (Michael) of Lake Luzerne; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at the Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth.

Committal will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the nurses at Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and superior care given to Barbara during her stay.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org or the charity of one’s choice.