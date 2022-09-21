HUDSON FALLS — Barbara Ferne Doty, 69, of Hudson Falls was reunited with her beloved family, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Barbara was a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls. She attended Hudson Falls High School. Barbara was blessed with a beautiful voice and after many solo roles under the direction of Ms. Joyce Irwin in high school, she went on to work professionally in musical venues in NYC and New Jersey before pouring her talents into music education.

Later in life, she returned to school to become a nurse specializing in long-term care, spreading her kindness and infectious smile to many.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Donald H. Doty and Marillyn Doty Stickney and Commander Harold Stickney and her sister, Christine Elsie Doty.

Survivors include her stepbrothers: Michael and Gerry Stickney and his wife, Catherine and their children; her sister’s loving partner, Robert “Chico” Blair; as well as many loving cousins and friends across the country. Special friends include Lois Bessette, Samantha and Donna Howe, who provided friendship and support.

Private services will be planned at the family’s convenience.

Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the Hudson Falls Drama Department, 80 E. LaBarge St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

