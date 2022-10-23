Barbara F. Sweeney

March 29, 1941—Oct. 20, 2022

CHESTERTOWN—Barbara passed away suddenly on October 20, 2022.

Barb was born in Buffalo, NY to William and Dorothy (Danforth) Fullerton. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, William (Jack) Sweeney; her sister, Joyce Tucker (Sam); her six children: Bill (Teresa), Lori, John (Tracy), Sue (Patrick), Brian (Kelly), and Michael (Tracy); 13 grandchildren: Stephanie (Eric), Eric, Leanne, Sam, Zach, Michaela, Erin, Colleen, Maddie, Anna, Nick, Grace, and KT; and two great-grandchildren: Scout and Violet as well as many nieces and nephews.

Barb met Jack at Bucknell University in 1959. It was love at first sight for Barb and she pursued Jack relentlessly. She finally won him over and they were married June 10, 1961. They started their life together in Hackensack, NJ where they brought home their first two kids, Bill and Lori. They moved to Denville, NJ and welcomed their next three children, John, Sue, and Brian. Another move to Bridgewater, NJ where they welcomed their sixth child Michael. It is here that they raised their family and stayed until their retirement.

After six children, Barb went back to school to finish her Degree in Chemistry from Douglass College of Rutgers University. Upon completing her degree, Barb worked for Johnson and Johnson Management Information Systems in Raritan, NJ until her retirement.

Barb and Jack traveled the world together visiting many states and many countries, some of them on bikes and many on skis. A lot of those trips included the L’s—Karen and Dick Lombardi as well as all the children and some grandchildren.

They moved to their vacation home in the Adirondacks NY in 2004. In her retirement, she and Jack started playing golf and joined a league at Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg, NY. She also continued to ski at their local slope, Gore Mountain, with three generations of Sweeneys tearing up the slope. Her golf and ski friends named themselves the “Gore”gorous Golfers and The Dropouts (former members of the Wednesday Ladies Ski Escape). These ladies became her partners in crime and she loved them dearly. On the day of her death, she had an 11:15 a.m. tee time and had just purchased her Gore season pass.

Barb LOVED her children and grandchildren and nothing brought her more joy than to have family gatherings. Any friends who came along became instant family and she welcomed all into her home. Her family and friends are heartbroken by the sudden loss of a wife, a mom, a grandma, a GiGi, and an amazing friend.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations can be made to be to the Loon Lake Park District Association, PO Box 301, Chestertown, NY 12817. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817