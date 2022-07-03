Oct. 29, 1940—June 23, 2022

AIKEN, SC — Barbara Evelyn Mull-Burlett-Keogh passed away June 23, 2022, in Aiken, SC with loving family support at her daughter’s home.

Born in Glens Falls Hospital on Oct. 29, 1940, the eldest of three children born to Evelyn (Riley) and Alvin C. Mull of South Glens Falls, Barbara attended the Spring Street School on Ferry Boulevard and South High before marrying USAF Airman Robert “Bob” Burlett at St.Alphonsus Church in 1958.

Barb and Bob had three lovely daughters before his untimely death in 1966. Eight years later, while waitressing at McCoy Air Force Base’s NCO Club, she met the love of her life, USAF Chief Master Sergeant Edward M. Keogh, whom she married in 1973.

Barb and Ed lived in Holland for several years, affording her opportunities to enjoy several lifelong interests: travel, gardening, bingo and breeding dogs. The beauty of her gladiolus, iris, and tulip beds brought joy as did breeding her Lhasa Apso, Shelty, and Schipperke puppies.

In later years, she and Ed moved to San Bernardino, CA where the hot, dry climate required her to master different garden designs.

Barb played bingo in all the locales she lived with the same “Lucky Charms” flanking her multiple sheets.

By nature, Barbara’s warm, friendly, and engaging traits served her well while working as a waitress, a courier driver at DHL, and in her 10-year record-setting furniture sales career at Kids Korner in San Bernardino, CA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ed (December 2021), and her brother Clifton (2018). She is survived by daughters: Colleen Kendall, Aiken, SC, Kimberly Brown, N. Augusta, SC, Kelly Marquez, Barstow, CA; brother William Mull (Marilyn), Roseburg, OR; cousin Patty Riley, Ballston Lake; sisters-in-law: Neldene Edwards Mull, Lake Worth, FL, Sue Ellen Keogh Payton, Mount Lookout, WV; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.

The family would like to thank PruittHealth Hospice for the kindness and support given to our mother in her final days.

On July 15, 2022 Barbara will be laid to rest beside her husband Ed at the Donald Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV. A memorial service will follow on July 16, 2022 at the American Legion in Fayetteville, WV.

Online remembrances can be made at www.colefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aiken County Animal Shelter.