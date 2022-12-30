June 3, 1928—Dec. 24, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Barbara E. Lester, 94, a lifelong resident of The Boulevard in Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

Born on June 3, 1928, in Northumberland, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Thelma R. (Huntington) Ploof, Sr.

Barbara attended Glens Falls High School. A lifelong seamstress, she began at age 16 and sewed for nearly seven decades. Even after her retirement, she would do work for family, friends, and neighbors.

Barb had a very strong work ethic. For 30 years, she was a floor manager at Joseph E. Gruber Clothing Factory in Hudson Falls. For the next 15 years she was employed as a seamstress locally at Troy Guild, Embassy Shirt, Singer Sewing Center, where she taught sewing classes, doing alterations for Aroxy Cleaners, Dajon’s Bridal Boutique and Marcia’s Bridal Boutique, where she met a great friend in Ona. Barb made countless prom and wedding dresses. In 1989 she opened Seams Tailoring and Alterations on the Boulevard in Hudson Falls with her son. Her business operated until her retirement in 2010.

Barbara had a strong sense of community and gave her time generously. She was a proud and dedicated lifelong member of the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, having joined in 1961. Barb was very active and served as past president of the FERS Auxiliary. She was a member of the Sandy Hill Days committee, a nonprofit corp. established to raise funds, organize the annual village celebration, and fund scholarships to HF high school seniors. Barb served as an active member of the Tiger Trackers Booster Club, attending every Hudson Falls sports banquet and home game selling photos, 50/50 raffles, bake sales or concessions with her famous hot dog sauce and PB fudge.

Barb offered her sewing skills to the Hudson Falls High School marching band for uniforms. She sewed patches and letters on student varsity jackets. “If they earned it, and bring it to me, I’ll sew it on for free.” She was a member of the Queensbury United Methodist Church.

Barbara enjoyed time spent with family, dinner out, ceramics, crosswords, bingo, playing rummy with her great-granddaughters and, of course, getting her hair and nails done. She was a very social person who knew and was known by many. A true staple of her community. She was strong, stoic, and told it like it was. You never had to wonder what she was thinking or where you stood. She was funny and had the best facial expressions. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her daughters: Thelma Tidmore and Wilma Usher.

Survivors include her brother, James Ploof, Jr. and his wife, Jeanette of South Glens Falls; her children: Rev. Robert Lester, and his wife, Pam, of Clayton, NC, Edith Bailey, of Birmingham, AL, Wilmette Combs (David) of Birmingham, AL and Edgar Whaley (Mary) of Clifton Park, NY; her grandchildren: Heidi Jones Halliday (Mike), Jeremy Jones (TJ), Heather Jones, Joshua Jones (Janell), Wayne Jones, Richard Jones, Michael Pliscofsky, Matthew Pliscofsky (Heidi), Lyslie Taylor (Rusty), Jennifer Rush (Scott), Justin Vice (Suzanne), Stacie Lester, Kathryn Lester, Emilee Baughn, and Jacob Whaley (Izzy); her great-grandchildren: Avary, Mya, Sam, Emma, Jayden, Kayson, Harper, Lenox, Naesha, Dorsett, Razon, Trezon, Kazon, Jesse, Matthew, Trenton, Raelyn, Liam, Morgan, Andrew, Madison, Braylen, Maleah, Caleb, Bryant, Jack, Grey and Gideon.

The family would like to thank the team at Fort Hudson Health System for the care, compassion and dignity shown to our dear mother/grandmother and support to us all. LHCSA – Stacey and Tiffany; Social Day Program – Sandy; Care Management – Allison; and especially the staff of The Sandy Hill Pavilion (S-wing) – Tina, Amanda, Theresa, Carol Jean, Kyle, Kimarie, Nikki, Amylia, Tyla and so many others. Also, to Community Hospice; Amy, Jen and Mary Beth for their care and support. A special thank you to Elaine Williams, NP, Carrie Miron, PA, and Pastor Rich Weihing.

Friends may call Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours, at the funeral home, at 6:00 p.m., with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

Interment will take place in the spring at the Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

Her family suggests memorials in the form of contributions to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828, Tiger Tracker Booster Club at Hudson Falls School or Fort Hudson Health System, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.