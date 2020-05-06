April 16, 1941 — April 30, 2020
RIPARIUS — Barbara Dian (Anderson) Farr, 79, of Riparius, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home.
Born in Harmonsburg, Pennsylvania on April 16, 1941, Barbara was the daughter of the late Donovan Anderson and Delrose (Dempsey) Moore. She grew up in Meadville, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Linesville High School. She moved with her family to the Glens Falls area as a young woman and worked at Continental Insurance Co. She married Donald Farr in 1962 and raised three children together. She volunteered at Big Cross Elementary School and was very active in the PTA, and later was hired as a teacher’s aide. She transitioned into the position of library aide where she enjoyed sharing her love of reading with her students. Barbara retired in 2005, and the relationships she built with many of her students continued for years. After retirement, Barbara was able to spend more time pursuing her passion of gardening at her home along the Hudson River, which stemmed from growing up on her beloved grandfather’s farm in Pennsylvania. Above all, what she cherished most was the time that she spent with her grandchildren. She loved reading them books, taking walks and pointing out the flowers all around them and having sleepovers. “Mammy” will forever live in their hearts. Mom was strong, independent and courageous, with a loving and generous heart. We will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her children’s father, Donald L. Farr.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori (Dan) Clark of Wilton, Cheryl (Richard) Brown of Queensbury and Wendy (Bill) Meissner of Middle Grove; her grandchildren, Travis Brown, Heath (Jordan) Brown, Meghan (Jay) Masten, Mikaela (Henry) Brosnan and Caleb Clark; her great-grandchildren, Hunter Brown and “Baby” Masten. She is also survived by her half-sister Amy (Karl) Crannell, her friend and neighbor Dave and many close relatives and friends.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Smile Train P.O. Box 96231 Washington, DC 20090-6231.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.
