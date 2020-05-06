Barbara Dian (Anderson) Farr

Born in Harmonsburg, Pennsylvania on April 16, 1941, Barbara was the daughter of the late Donovan Anderson and Delrose (Dempsey) Moore. She grew up in Meadville, Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Linesville High School. She moved with her family to the Glens Falls area as a young woman and worked at Continental Insurance Co. She married Donald Farr in 1962 and raised three children together. She volunteered at Big Cross Elementary School and was very active in the PTA, and later was hired as a teacher’s aide. She transitioned into the position of library aide where she enjoyed sharing her love of reading with her students. Barbara retired in 2005, and the relationships she built with many of her students continued for years. After retirement, Barbara was able to spend more time pursuing her passion of gardening at her home along the Hudson River, which stemmed from growing up on her beloved grandfather’s farm in Pennsylvania. Above all, what she cherished most was the time that she spent with her grandchildren. She loved reading them books, taking walks and pointing out the flowers all around them and having sleepovers. “Mammy” will forever live in their hearts. Mom was strong, independent and courageous, with a loving and generous heart. We will miss her dearly.