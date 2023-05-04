Oct. 20, 1936—April 28, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Barbara D. Flynn passed away at her home on Friday, April 28, 2023. She was born Oct. 20, 1936 in Glens Falls, NY the only child of George and Marie (Turner) Hall.

She grew up in Indian Lake surrounded by Hall, Parker and Turner relatives. She attended Indian Lake Central School where she was active in basketball, softball, choir, band (trombone) and was voted Best School Citizen. She graduated in 1954.

She continued her education at Albany Business College graduating in 1955. She then married her high school sweetheart, J. Lee Flynn on June 10, 1956 at the First Baptist Church, Indian Lake, NY. They started their married life in Ithaca, NY where Lee attended college. Barb supported him and started her long career as a legal secretary.

They started their family there and by 1963 they had four children. The family moved following Lee’s various teaching positions; Bainbridge, NY, Old Forge, NY and eventually Adams, NY (Watertown City Schools).

The Flynns spent summers in Indian Lake with Barb’s parents.

Barb (along with Lee) was always very active in any community in which they lived. Her activities included sorority, Lyric Theater (Board Member and House Manager for many shows), local Teachers’ Association (along with Lee) and church. Barb was a member of Adams Village Baptist Church for over 40 years. She served in many ways. She was a Deacon, Trustee, choir member, Women’s Fellowship Leader, Pulpit Committee Member, Coordinator of the church’s participation Adopt-A-Platoon Program.

She and Lee initiated an AVBC tradition of hosting spaghetti dinners for sports teams from South Jefferson Central High School.

Barb worked for many years in the legal field starting as a secretary and evolving into a role of a paralegal specializing in real estate. In 2004, she retired from the Swartz Law Firm, Watertown, NY after 25 years of employment.

Twelve years after a retirement filled with continued service to her family and community, Barb moved back to her family home in Indian Lake, NY and returned to membership in her original church home of the First Baptist Church.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, George and Marie Hall, her husband of 58 years, J. Lee Flynn, her daughter, Dian (Dede) Roberts and her son, Shawn Flynn.

Barb was the head of a five-generation family. She is survived by daughters: Dawn and Dedra Flynn, Indian Lake, NY; grandsons: Michael and Jamie (Kelly) Beckstead, Adams, NY; granddaughters: Kaitlyn (Riley) and Courtney Backus, Saratoga Springs, NY; great-grandsons: Dylan (Jordan) and Ian Beckstead, Adams, NY; great-granddaughters: Chloe and Zoe Beckstead, Adams, NY; and great-great-granddaughter, Baylee Beckstead, Adams, NY. She is also survived by many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services are planned for June 10, 2023 in Adams, NY and June 11, 2023 in Indian Lake, NY at times to be announced. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.