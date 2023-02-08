Sept. 12, 1936—Feb. 3, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — It is with great sadness, that we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Barbara Cummings, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, after a long struggle with her health.

Barb was born to Letitia and Thomas Fisher in Hempstead, on Sept. 12, 1936.

She graduated from Sewanhaka High School (go purple and white!) in 1955. She met the love of her life, Richard Cummings, Sr., and they married in 1958. They settled first in Flushing and in 1964, they moved here to the North Country.

As a young woman with small children, she focused on them. She gave back to her community by teaching religious education at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church and as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. Summers were filled with time at her and the in-law’s lake house on Loon Lake, swimming, boating, laughing, playing card games and endless fish fry’s (always including “freshwater shrimp”).

After her husband passed away, she enjoyed a career as a home health aide, where she could cook, chat and keep busy.

In her later years, she devoted time to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to that, she spent many summers keeping track of everyone at Country Haven Campground, while enjoying a “Not Your Father’s Root Beer.” On nice days, she could be found fishing on Brant Lake on her beloved pontoon boat, the S.S. Bucky Lee. Nothing would make her happier than a day filled with boating, swimming, bingo and family!

The last five years found her at the Glens Falls Center due to a bad fall. Once there she quickly became first the “Mayor” of the Rehab Wing and then the “Queen Bee” of the center, always flitting from activity to activity, she was always at the middle of everything!

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son, Richard Cummings, Jr. and her two sisters: Letty and Arlene Fisher.

Left to remember her (usually as “Buck-a-Luck” or “Whispers”) are her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Denise Cummings; her daughter-in-law, Karen Cummings; her grandchildren: Joseph (Ginger) Cummings, Christopher (Sarah) Cummings, TJ (Jen) Cummings, Elizabeth (Ryan) Wild and Ray (Megan) Cummings. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren: Ellie, Parker, Myka, Kelsie, Riley, Everett, Matthew and Hanna; she also leaves behind her wonderful friends: JoAnn Mercurio and Theresa Bombard; as well as many nieces and nephews; She was also survived by Pamela and Lyndi, who held a special place in her heart.

As per her request, there will be no calling hours and a private service for her immediate family will be at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be announced in the spring with a Celebration of Life open to all.

In both her memory as well as the memory of her favorite pups, Gemini, Crystal and Charmin, we ask that in lieu of flowers, those who wish to, donate to your local SPCA.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

