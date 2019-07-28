December 6, 1939 — July 25, 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Barbara Collins, 79, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1939 in Saratoga Springs to the late James P. and Ruth A. Collins.
A lifelong resident of Saratoga Springs, she enjoyed shopping, cooking, baking and crafting. Barbara spent many summers with her husband and four sons at Hampton Beach. She also enjoyed spending time with her sisters, whether it be at the pool or vacationing to Maine. Professionally, Barbara worked at Menges and Curtis on Broadway and later at the Division Street School, where she greatly assisted students and staff. Above all, Barbara’s greatest joy was being a mother and a grandmother.
Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Jim, in 2011. Barbara is survived by her four sons, Michael Collins and his wife, Karen, Mark Collins and his wife, Terri, James P. Collins and his wife, Kristina and Kevin Collins and his wife, Jill; sisters, Marilynn Moran and Maureen (Art) Maciariello; brothers, Jimmy (Jane) Collins and Bill Collins; grandchildren, Quinn, Keegan, Charlotte, Cooper, James and Joseph; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373).
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, in St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs by Rev. John D. Kirwin. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peters Cemetery, West Avenue, Saratoga Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Albany, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208; or www.rmhcofalbany.org.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
