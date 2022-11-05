Dec. 19, 1942—Oct. 29, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Barbara Ceriani passed peacefully on to heaven on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 in Saratoga Springs, NY, surrounded by her loving family and supportive Saratoga Hospital staff.

Barbara was born on Dec. 19, 1942, to Patrick O’Reilly and Bridget (McNamara) O’Reilly, Irish immigrants from Castletownroche and Blarney, respectively, in County Cork. Barbara Ann O’Reilly was younger sister to her brother and sister, Michael and Maureen. Raised in the Webster Avenue neighborhood of the Bronx, Barbara attended Saint Simon Stock High School, where she was well known for her stenography skills and her quick wit.

Barbara married Stephen Brophy in 1962 and raised four sons with him. She is survived by those four sons and their spouses: Thomas and Kelly of Gansevoort, NY, John and Brenda of Charlotte, NC, Martin and Eileen of Sayville, NY, and Michael and Tara of East Aurora, NY.

Barbara was predeceased by her three husbands, Stephen Brophy, Robert Egnor and Pete Ceriani. She extended her love and care to each of them over the years. With them, her life’s journey brought her to Upstate New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Long Island.

Through her service work in the restaurant and insurance industries, Barbara brought smiles to thousands of families over the years.

She is survived by grandchildren: Patrick, Shannon, Sullivan, Myles, Aidan, Liam, Ella, Ava, Scarlett, Griffin and Eamon; and great-grandson Sam. Her love also extended to nieces and nephews in the O’Reilly, McGuire, and Brophy families.

No biography of Barbara would be complete without mention of her love of animals. Over the years these included goats, chickens, rabbits, a donkey, cats, and dogs, including the last love of her life, Buddy.

