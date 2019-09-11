Nov. 18, 1931 — Sept. 9, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Barbara Celadon-Denig, 87, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Born on Nov. 18, 1931 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Frank A. and M. Louise (Fredella) Colotti.
She attended St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls, graduating with the class of 1949 as class secretary and captain of the women’s basketball and bowling teams.
Barbara worked for many years at First National Bank of Glens Falls, starting as secretary, then a teller for many years, and finally retiring after several years as head of teller training in 1992.
Throughout her life, she loved spending time with her family and friends on Glen Lake. During retirement, she enjoyed golfing with friends, traveling and spending winters at her place in Florida with her husband, Joe, and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the father of her children, Harold Celadon; her husband, Joseph Denig; her siblings, Leonard Colotti (Jane) and Frank Colotti Jr.; and her stepson, Rev. Dr. Stephen Denig C.M.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Teresa Miller (Doug) and Victor Celadon (Terry); her stepchildren, William Denig (Maureen), Marianne Gibson (Bruce) and Rosemary Bootes (Keith); her grandchildren, Christina Celadon Hunnicutt (Trent), Melissa Miller, Shannon, Andrew, Erin, Jason, Abby and Gregory; her great-grandchild, Charlotte Hunnicutt; also, four step-great-grandchildren, Theo, Alexandra, Jack and Lila; and her longtime friend, Elsie Raynor.
Calling hours will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Very Rev. Joseph Busch officiating. A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Queensbury.
In loving memory of Barbara, contributions may be made to The C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; and/or the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease at Glens Falls Hospital, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Mom’s favorite saying: “I Love You Big Up High.”
