July 22, 1946 — March 26, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Barbara C. “Bobbie Chris” Thornton, 73, of Queensbury, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born July 22, 1946, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Clyde and Barbara (Fish) Ross.
Bobbie Chris was a home health aide, but in her down time she liked to go fishing at Schroon River, she liked knitting and enjoying time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Bobbie Chris was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Smyth; three brothers, Frank Hammond and Dewey and Terry Ross; and a nephew, Aaron Brown.
Those left to cherish her memory are her five sons, Robert Havens of Fort Ann, Craig Havens of Hudson Falls, Jason Havens of Queensbury, Brian Havens of Glens Falls and Kenneth Havens of Queensbury; a daughter, Terrie Ellsworth of South Glens Falls; 11 grandchildren, Mandy Nevins, Ricky, Eric , Taylor, Jordan, Alec, and Skylar Havens, Alexis Baker, Morgan Nichols, Keith Goodspeed and Justin Ellsworth; three great-grandchildren, Ricky, Jessie and June Nevins; one great-great-granddaughter, Blake Nichols; two sisters, Donna Brown of Glens Falls and Glenda Mitchell of Indian Lake; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to High Peaks Hospice and Alexis Mondella of Homeward Bound.
In loving memory of Bobbie Chris, contributions may be made to Baker Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
