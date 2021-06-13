Barbara (Bobbie) M. Parsons

She was born in New Haven, CT in 1934 to George W. and Ethel Moore, the youngest of two children. Bobbie attended and graduated from the Northfield School for Girls in Northfield, MA in 1952 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree with Honors in English from Colby College in Waterville, Maine in 1956. While attending Colby College, Bobbie was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority and worked summers as a waitress and housekeeping associate for various resorts in Rhode Island and New York.

Bobbie moved to Glens Falls, New York, after college and was a stay-at home Mom until she started a career as a dental assistant for Dr. Robert C. Westcott in 1968. She continued to work in this role after her son David C. Parsons purchased the dental practice in 1990, and she retired in 2004. Bobbie enjoyed watching her sons and grandchildren compete in athletics as Glens Falls Indians throughout their high school careers. She was an avid golfer, playing for many years at the Glens Falls Country Club where she went on to win the Women's Club Championship in 1981, 1985 and 1986. Following this, Bobbie enjoyed a long and wonderful golf "career" with a close-knit group of friends at the Queensbury Country Club where she was affectionately known as the "Queen Bee." She never hesitated to offer golf advice and tips to her friends while playing the game she loved so much.