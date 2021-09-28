1928—2021

CLIFTON PARK — Barbara (Bell) Bombard, age 93, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021.

Barbara was born in July 1928 in Yonkers, NY, where she graduated from Gorton High School and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Russell Sage in 1950.

Barbara was an active member of the Whitehall Methodist Church for many years, helping out with the annual ox roasts and baking communion bread. She enjoyed cross-stitching and needlepoint, making many family Christmas ornaments over the years. She was an avid reader her entire life.

She is survived by two sons: Gerald Churchill (Joy) and Peter Bombard (Michele); a daughter Sandra (Bombard) Mancini; and three grandsons: Steven Churchill, Brian Churchill, and Jason Bombard. She was predeceased by her daughter Pamela Churchill, her husband George Bombard, her parents and brother.

Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 PM. Following the calling hours, a service for family and friends will be held at 3:00 PM online at glenvillefuneralhome.com.