Oct. 30, 1946—Nov. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Barbara “Barb” (Stelts) LaSelva, of Queensbury, passed away suddenly on Nov. 19, 2021.

She was born in Union, New Jersey on October 30, 1946, the daughter of Lillian (Tramer) Stelts and the late George Peter Stelts.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 55 years, Guy L. LaSelva; two brothers, Craig Stelts (Tammy), Wayne Stelts (Linda); three sons, Guy LaSelva (Gwen), Jason LaSelva (Alissa Iantosca), David LaSelva (Jennifer); daughter, Danielle LaSelva (Patrick McArdle); two grandsons, Liam McArdle, Dante LaSelva; and her devoted little dog Gus.

Barbara would be the first to tell you she moved a lot — living at various addresses in New Jersey, Connecticut, Southern California, and one very brief attempt at Vermont — before her move onto Meadowbrook Road. This would be where she lived for the second half of her life.

While her own children were young, she ran a babysitting service, (known as “Barb” to the kids, as it was easier to say) caring for dozens of children in addition to her own over the years. Her last job before retiring was with the Salvation Army on Quaker Road, where she loved to chat with everyone who came into the store, always curious about their lives, and always willing to help with questions or problems of any size.

She loved reading, watching movies and was full of love for her grandchildren. Barbara hated doing the dishes but would never let us help.

No calling hours are scheduled and funeral services were held privately for her family.

Barbara had a big, loving heart and tragically, it was her heart that gave out unexpectedly.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks you to please take a few moments to read about the less familiar signs of heart attack in women.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury