Barbara "Barb" Rhodes Ventre

Dec. 11, 1949 - Jan. 13, 2022

Barbara "Barb" Rhodes Ventre, 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 13, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Her loving family was by her side.

Born on Dec. 11, 1949, Barb was the eldest child of William and Barbara Rhodes. She grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY where she graduated from Arlington High School. She went on to attend Green Mountain College and then Columbia University, where she obtained her degree. After graduation, Barb moved to this area where she began working as a physical therapist for NYS OPWDD, eventually becoming Chief Physical Therapist for many years. She was passionate about her work and retired after 38 years in 2011.

On Sept. 14, 1984 Barb married her loving husband, Tom, and went on to raise two children together. Barb devoted her life to her family. She cherished her annual trips to Maine where she loved spending time on the beach and sightseeing for moose in the wilderness. She also enjoyed hiking and kayaking in the Adirondacks, going on lengthy walks, quilting, and watching sporting events.

Barb was predeceased by her father William Rhodes, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Ventre; her daughter Kristen (Craig) Pollock; her son Andrew Ventre; her mother Barbara Rhodes; and her brothers: William (Sheila) Rhodes III and Charles Rhodes.

Per Barb's request, there will be no services. To those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Barb's name to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

