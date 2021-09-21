Feb. 18, 1931—Aug. 8, 2020

WHITEHALL — Barbara Ann (Snow) Inglee passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1931, to Robert and Rose Snow in Plattsburgh, NY. She grew up in Ausable and Rouse’s Point, NY. She married Clinton Inglee in Rouse’s Point, where they resided until they moved to Lompoc, California. They raised their son, David, in Lompoc. Barbara proudly completed her nursing degree to become an R.N., and she worked as a school nurse for many years.

Barbara loved to travel and saw much of the world including China, Tunisia, Japan, Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Argentina, The British Isles, most of Europe, and many other countries and almost all of the United States, with Alaska being one of the most interesting experiences for her. She enjoyed theater, shows and the NYC ballet at SPAC in the summer. She was a woman of many interests.

Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Spring Hill, Florida. She enjoyed many happy years in her neighborhood of Timber Pines. In order to stay close to family and friends, Barb and Clint had a summer home on Blue Goose Road in Whitehall, NY.