Barbara Ann (Snow) Inglee
Feb. 18, 1931 - Aug. 8, 2020
WHITEHALL — Barbara Ann (Snow) Inglee passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1931, to Robert and Rose Snow in Plattsburgh, NY.
Barb's son survived her but passed away suddenly in July 2021. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Suzanne of Tampa, FL and her granddaughter Tiffanie and her family who are posted in Zambia. She was predeceased by her brothers: Paul, John, and Carl Snow. She is survived by her brother, Gary Snow and his wife Christine of Clifton Park, NY; and her sister-in-law Audrey Snow of Largo, FL and her sons, Paul and Barry Snow and their families. Her beloved nieces: Eliza LaPoint and Nancy Kovacky and their families, and her nephew Richard Smith, survive her. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews as well as her adored godson, John Powers and his family and many very dear friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday September 23, 2021, in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Whitehall.
Arrangements are under the care of The Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.
Online condolences can be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
