September 29, 1947—July 3, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Barbara Ann Nicholson, 71, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home.
Born on Sept. 29, 1947, in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Gaetana (DiCocco) Vitale.
Barbara graduated from Linton High School in 1965. She then went to Ellis School of Nursing and received her degree in nursing. For 40 years Barbara worked at various places as an RN and for 25 of those years she worked at Ellis Hospital.
She enjoyed bowling in her younger years and has always had a love for animals. She loved socializing and having coffee with her friends at Midtown Apartments. Barbara especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great niece and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband, William Nicholson; her sister and brother-in-law, Joanna and Danny McCloud.
Left to cherish her memory include her step-daughter, Tammy Nicholson Farrell (Jenn); her step-son, Josh Nicholson; her grandchildren, Jacob and Gabrielle Nicholson; her sisters, Catherine Markowski (David), Ann Marie Vitale; her brother, Joseph Vitale (Marisa); her nieces, Ashly Gagne (Lee), Katie and Gianna Vitale; her nephews, Tyrone (Angela Lockwood) McCloud and Jason (Katie) Hooks; her three great nephews, Jayden and Peyton McCloud, Liam Hooks; her great niece, Hannah Hooks.
At Barbara’s request there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
For online condolences and to view Barbara’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
