Nov. 15, 1934—May 18, 2022

APPLETON, WI — Barbara Ann MacPherson of Appleton, WI, formally of Fort Edward, NY, passed gracefully and peacefully at home with her loving family and friends at her side, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after suffering years of many health issues.

Barbara was 87 years old. She was born to the late Lucian and Harriet Gannon on November 15, 1934. She enjoyed a fun life along with her ten brothers and sisters in Fort Edward, also known as “the Point” or “Little Canada.” She met the love of her life, Minor MacPherson “Mac,” and they married on October 23, 1955. She and her husband moved to Kimberly, WI in 1996 to be near their only daughter, Linda, and husband Bryan Bovair. They loved living in Kimberly, WI.

Barbara was an exceedingly kind and caring person and was loved by many. She was also an extremely hard worker. Her first job was at Periwinkle, a children’s clothing factory near her home where she worked with a couple of her sisters. They received great discounts, so they had the best dressed kids around. She then worked at Sherwood Medical, a company that started in a barn in the small town of Argyle, NY, but grew into a huge company assembling plastic catheters. Barb traveled to Tullamore, Ireland to train others on gluing the catheters. Barb retired after 35+ years and moved to WI.

However, she could not sit still so she started a part-time job gluing boxes at Williamhouse of WI, where her son-in-law worked. Barb became friends with Debbie Evers, who owned the townhouse where she lived, which led to her next adventure, cleaning at Hallmark Place, the new senior building that Debbie and her husband Gary built. Barb loved cleaning so it was no surprise when she started cleaning for Hallmark tenants. At one point, she had 18 clients! Although busy, that was not enough for Barb. She also bussed tables for her daughter at Galvan’s Restaurant, where she was a master at turning tables around. At 80 years old, Barb retired for the second time only due to her health issues.

Barbara is survived by her daughter; brother, James and his wife Phoebe; and many brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, and nephews. Awaiting her in heaven are her husband; her son-in-law; and her brothers and sisters: Leonard, Earl, John, Leona, Frances, Harriet, Evelyn, Geraldine and Phyllis.

The family would like to extend a special thanks for the love and care showed to Barb for the past few years by Barb’s physician, Dr. Michael Johnson; and his staff, especially Jen, at Primary Care Associates, Dr. Richard Stahler and his staff at Neuro Spine Center, and the staff at St. Paul’s Elder Services, especially Diana Scoville, therapists Danny, Michelle and Christina and hospice team Lisa, Niki, Nina, Lindsey, Ashley and Julie.

Barb had three incredibly special friends who were always there to help with whatever the family needed. Ernesto, Ubaldo and German Lopez were Barb’s other kids. Their families were always close to Barb’s heart. Thank you to the many friends who have stopped by to visit and share stories and laughs with Barb, especially the Evers, Gruber and Lenz families. They also want to thank Kathy and Nicole.

There will be a memorial gathering on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at O’Connell Funeral Home, 1776 E. Main Street, Little Chute beginning at 4:00 p.m. and concluding with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Per Barb’s wishes, please no flowers.