Dec. 21, 1928—Feb. 14, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Barbara Ann Jary passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the age of 93.

Barbara was born on Dec. 21, 1928 in Burlington, VT.

She graduated from Burlington High School in 1945 alongside those who were and would continue to be her dearest group of friends.

Barbara attended the University of Vermont (UVM) pursuing her degree in languages. She married her sweetheart, Paul Winston Jary of Essex Junction, VT and had 64 wonderful years together. The family grew to include six children, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. To her family Barbara was a best friend! Fun, interesting and fully engaged in all she did. Wherever she was, they wanted to be! Barbara’s career as wife and mother was her focus and her greatest legacy, she taught her family love above all else.

In addition to her lifelong devotion to family, Barbara developed a love for antiques gaining an enormous amount of knowledge about the field. This lead to the start-up of Barbara Ann-tiques in Warrensburg, NY. A great shop on the banks of the Schroon River. The shop was a well-known destination for antique lovers far and wide. The inventory was outstanding but the main draw was Barbara’s knowledgeable, friendly and kind way. Barbara was involved in several group shops as well. She was one of the original dealers at Glenwood Manor.

Barbara also worked at Crandall Library. As an avid reader, she loved her time among all those books.

She was predeceased by her parents, Hazel (Tupper) Greene and Burton Jay Greene and a son-in-law, Wayne DeVaul (husband of Leigh Ann) and the love of her life, husband, Paul Winston Jary.

She is survived and greatly missed by her adoring children: Leigh Ann Jary, Susan Brittin and her husband, Peter, David Winston Jary, Donna R. Girard and her husband, Jeff, Paula Jary-Books and her husband Earl and Robert Jary; grandchildren: Erin (Enzinna) Fowler and her husband, Josh, Wesley Enzinna and his partner, Amy Ellingson; and her great-grandchildren: Kate, Claire and Sam Fowler.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.

Burial will be held at a later date in Essex Junction, VT.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

