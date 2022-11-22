Sept. 2, 1942 - Nov. 15, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Barbara Ann Horwath, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Born September 2, 1942, in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of Rosario J. and Elise A. (Ryan) Brunetto.

Barbara graduated from Stratford High School. She married George E. Horwath in Bridgeport, CT on July 30, 1960. They were married for 47 years until his passing in 2007.

She worked for her family's restaurants over the years.

Some of Barbara's enjoyments in life were gardening, flowers, shopping, and doing various crafts. She was very artistic and loved beautiful things.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, George E. Horwath.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Lisa Russell (Whitney), George, Kim Finocchio (Bazil); grandchildren: Tyler (Julia), Garrett and Cameron Russell, Meghan and Michael (Carly) Finocchio; great-grandchildren: Finnegan and soon-to-be-born baby, Jack; sisters: Cindy (Dave) McAvinney and Jackie Wheeler; brothers: Ronald (Maureen), Brian (Jackie) and Robert Brunetto; uncle, Sam Brunetto; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Lovey.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY 12845.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the church at 12:00 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Busch officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Birch Ave., Lake George, NY 12845.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff at Adirondack Medical Center in the Colby Center and ICU.

In loving memory of Barbara, contributions may be made to the Northshore Animal League, Adirondack Region.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.