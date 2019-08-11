Dec. 13, 1955 — Aug. 6, 2019
TICONDEROGA and QUEENSBURY — Barbara Ann “Bonnie” DuRoss, 63, formerly of Ticonderoga and most recently of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born in Ticonderoga on Dec. 13, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Wallace E. and Helen M. (Ford) DuRoss.
Bonnie was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of her life and was employed by the former Ames Department Store of Ticonderoga for 21 years. While in Ticonderoga, she was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a former member of the Catholic Daughters, Court St. Mary’s No. 794 of Ticonderoga.
Most recently she lived in Queensbury.
She was predeceased by her parents; and also by her brother, John W. “Jack” DuRoss.
She is survived by several cousins, including Rebecca Hill of Chestertown and Rachael DuRose of Pottersville; and many friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.
The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.
Donations in Bonnie’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 64 Amherst Ave., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
