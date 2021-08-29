 Skip to main content
Barbara Ann Abbott
Barbara Ann Abbott

Barbara Ann Abbott

Feb. 16, 1944—Aug. 26, 2021

MOREAU — Barbara Ann Abbott, 77, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa.

Born on February 16, 1944, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Dorothy (Gillis) Abbott.

Barbara graduated from South Glens Falls High School where she taught Business for 40 years. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Albany School of Business.

She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in South Glens Falls and Parks Bentley Historical Society.

Barbara enjoyed doing puzzles, going on family vacations to Maine and New Hampshire, going to Europe with Linda and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her close cousin, Bob Newman.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Stacey Cournoyer; her grandchildren: Caitlyn Hakes and her husband, Christopher and Tabitha Rivers; her great-grandchildren: Spencer Hakes, Hailie and Alexandra Bellanger; her sister, Alice Johnson; her lifelong friends: Linda Whyland and Donna Heichel; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Barbara’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Pkwy., South Glens Falls, NY 12803, with Rev. Penny Brink, officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Barbara’s memory can be made to Parks-Bentley Place Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls, 53 Ferry Boulevard, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 or to South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Pkwy., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Barbara’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.

