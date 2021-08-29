Feb. 16, 1944—Aug. 26, 2021

MOREAU — Barbara Ann Abbott, 77, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa.

Born on February 16, 1944, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Dorothy (Gillis) Abbott.

Barbara graduated from South Glens Falls High School where she taught Business for 40 years. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Albany School of Business.

She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in South Glens Falls and Parks Bentley Historical Society.

Barbara enjoyed doing puzzles, going on family vacations to Maine and New Hampshire, going to Europe with Linda and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her close cousin, Bob Newman.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Stacey Cournoyer; her grandchildren: Caitlyn Hakes and her husband, Christopher and Tabitha Rivers; her great-grandchildren: Spencer Hakes, Hailie and Alexandra Bellanger; her sister, Alice Johnson; her lifelong friends: Linda Whyland and Donna Heichel; several nieces, nephews and cousins.