Sept. 3, 1939—Sept. 27, 2022

CORINTH — It saddens us to say that our mom’s time on Earth has ended. On Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022, Barbara Allen went to be with her Lord and Savior.

Mom was born in Nyack, NY on Sept. 3, 1939, to Nellie Flynn Palmer and Robert Palmer, Sr. Mom grew up in Corinth and graduated from Corinth Central School. She was a licensed hairdresser but never practiced this art as a profession.

Mom loved to dance. In her teens she won many contests. She especially loved dancing her favorite, the Jitter Bug, with her brother Bob and “wow” did they dance!!!! Anyone who was ever privileged to see the two of them knows what we mean.

Her mother was from Waterford, Ireland and Mom was very proud of her Irish heritage. You could often find her singing many Irish ditties to her grandchildren. Just ask Shannon about the shillelagh.

In mom’s late 20’s, she was diagnosed with a life altering illness of Ulcerative Colitis.

She became the first person in Glens Falls Hospital to receive an Ileostomy performed by Dr. Thompson, a young surgeon who came to the hospital from the fields of Vietnam. He gave mom 53 years more to live.

Mom helped many people over the next years learn to understand and navigate such a life-changing way of life.

Mom was the first school crossing guard at Hadley-Luzerne Central School. The highlight of this position was to dress up on the holidays for the kids to enjoy.

Mom then went to work at Saratoga BOCES as an aide and later a Certified Teacher’s Assistant. Mom loved every one of the children she helped and teachers she worked with. Mom retired from there and went back to Hadley-Luzerne Central School as a bus aide until retiring to take care of her husband.

Mom married Ronald Allen on April 14, 1978 in Day.

Mom loved playing cards. Pinochle was her favorite. In the later years of her life; she enjoyed the weekly games with: Gloria Burdick, Pete Brewster, Cris Mahr, Mary Podwirny, Helen Powers, Marion Hack, Robert Springer, Carol Nelson, Eula Sutliff which she attended faithfully as long as her health allowed. She especially loved beating Eula which rarely happened, and we all knew about it when it did. Mom was devoted to God and a lifelong member of the Hadley Luzerne Wesleyan Church. Later in life she also enjoyed attending services at the First United Methodist Church of Lake Luzerne.

Mom was predeceased by her husband Ronald Allen, her children’s father Cecil Reynolds, Sr., a very special friend Peter Brewster,; her siblings: Betty Long, Thomas (Blanche) Long, James (Penny) Long; brother-in-law, Carl Rapisarda, a son-in-law, George Harris.

She is survived by her children: Cheryl Allen (Buddie) of Day, Amy Jakubus (Michael), of Orchard Park, Cecil Reynolds (Connie) of Corinth, Kevin Reynolds (Janet) of Day, Tricia Robarge (Scott) of Porter Corners, Shelly Jerome (John) of Corinth, Paula Harris (Carl) of Corinth, Dawn Allen (Rick) of Glens Falls and Vickey Allen of Queensbury; her siblings: Robert Palmer (Donna) and Jane Rapisarda; a cousin, Minnie Ryan, her grandchildren: Derek, Lindsey, Shannon, Megan, Michael, Kody, Karleigh, Nicholas, Jarrod, Ben, Rebecca, Travis, Eric, Adam, George, Jr., Rickey, Brandon, Shawna; many great-grandchildren nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to thank: Gloria Burdick, Violet and Levi Bourdeau; and their girls: Dick and Martha Maxam, Loren Gage, Jr. and Monique Mulligan for their enduring love and support of mom for the last few years. The caring staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. A special thanks to Lindsey Allen for your unending, faithful devotion to Grandma.

Friends may call Friday Sept. 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Day Meadows Cemetery, Day.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in her memory to the Hadley Luzerne Wesleyan Church, 445 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 529, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

We love you mom and know you are watching from above.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.