DELMAR — Barbara A. Surprenant, 88, of Delmar, passed into eternal rest on Friday evening at her residence.
Ms. Surprenant was born and brought up in Schroon Lake and was the daughter of the late William Alfred and Adelaide Rawson Surprenant. She was a graduate of Schroon Lake Central School and Albany Business College. She was a resident of Delmar for most of her adult life.
Ms. Suprenant worker for 40 years first as a stenographer and then as a senior stenographer for the State of New York Education Department, retiring in 1991 from the department’s office of the director of professional licensing services. She was active in volunteer work for 40 years and enjoyed traveling. She was a communicant of The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception in Albany.
The interment for Barbara will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Schroon Lake.
