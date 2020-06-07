Nov. 27, 1953 — May 31, 2020
GANESVOORT — Barbara A. Robillard, 66, passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Glens Falls on November 27, 1953 she was the daughter of the late Albert “Poppy” and Margaret (Grant) Smaldone.
She graduated from South Glens Falls High School. Barb worked for Steinbeck in Queensbury for many years. Her children were lucky enough to have her as a stay-at-home Mom until all of them were finally in school. She enjoyed working at Ballard School as an aide while the kids were in attending.
She worked as a receptionist for Adirondack Animal Hospital for the 30 years that followed. Her warm smile would greet you at the door, she was the face of AAH for many. Her compassionate personality would make sad times easier. She will be greatly missed by her coworkers and clients.
She had a work ethic as big as her heart and spent her life instilling that in her children.
Barb was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls. She recently became a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the bereavement committee and most recently Barb organized an appreciation parade for Fr. Tony. She loved St. Michael’s and Fr. Tony. Barb was a brave woman with a faith stronger than any fear. She overcame so many of these fears in the last year of her life, making her kids incredibly proud.
Barb enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn with Poppy’s John Deere, attending church, going to the Peppermill with her girlfriends, sewing, baking and most importantly spending time with her children and grandchildren. She always said that her children and grandchildren were her greatest accomplishment, and being their Mother and Grandmother, her greatest gift. She would often tell her children that mothering never ends, no matter how old her kids get, and no matter how much they may not want to hear what she had to say. Her morals, motherly advise and gentle counsel is something that her children will take with them wherever they go.
Barb was a loyal friend, a best friend to so many. She loved spending time with them and so many of them would consider her part of their own families. She would never turn down an opportunity to visit with anyone who would wanted to spend time with her. Even after a long day at work, she would always be available to them. Whether it was to have a cup of coffee, going to a birthday party, babysitting or to just lend a helping hand. Her friendships were very important to her and a huge part of her life.
Left to cherish her memory include her son, Adam Robillard and his wife Marisa; daughters, Megan Balsamo, and Erin Reed and her husband Daniel; grandchildren, Olivia, Loren, Mason, Lincoln, and Graham; brother, Albert “Skip” Smaldone III; nephew, Grant; niece, Brittany.
Even though Barb was taken from us way too soon, she enjoyed every moment she had on this earth. Now that she has moved on to her eternal life, we find comfort that there is an angel looking over us, still guiding us and comforting us through our sadness.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Saratoga Community Hospice especially Margaret, Crystal, Belinda, Donna and Karen for their care and compassion.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date, when her friends any family can all be together.
A memorial mass will be celebrated later at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.
Memorial donations in Barb’s memory can be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St. Saratoga, NY 12866 or St. Michael’s the Archangel Church Bereavement Committee, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Barb’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
