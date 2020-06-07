Barbara A. Robillard

Barb enjoyed gardening, mowing the lawn with Poppy’s John Deere, attending church, going to the Peppermill with her girlfriends, sewing, baking and most importantly spending time with her children and grandchildren. She always said that her children and grandchildren were her greatest accomplishment, and being their Mother and Grandmother, her greatest gift. She would often tell her children that mothering never ends, no matter how old her kids get, and no matter how much they may not want to hear what she had to say. Her morals, motherly advise and gentle counsel is something that her children will take with them wherever they go.

Barb was a loyal friend, a best friend to so many. She loved spending time with them and so many of them would consider her part of their own families. She would never turn down an opportunity to visit with anyone who would wanted to spend time with her. Even after a long day at work, she would always be available to them. Whether it was to have a cup of coffee, going to a birthday party, babysitting or to just lend a helping hand. Her friendships were very important to her and a huge part of her life.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, Adam Robillard and his wife Marisa; daughters, Megan Balsamo, and Erin Reed and her husband Daniel; grandchildren, Olivia, Loren, Mason, Lincoln, and Graham; brother, Albert “Skip” Smaldone III; nephew, Grant; niece, Brittany.