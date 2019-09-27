March 21, 1942 — Sept. 25, 2019 CORINTH — Barbara A. Robarge, 77, of Corinth, passed very peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at The Hospice Inn at St. Peters in Albany, following a short, unexpected illness.
Born on March 21, 1942 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Marcus and Hazel Rich.
A graduate of Corinth High School in 1960, she was a lifelong fan of her alma mater. She was a cheerleader in high school, and reportedly was known as the best drummer in the high school band. She furthered her education in Albany, attending Mildred Elley, graduating in 1961 (following in her mother’s footsteps, a 1933 graduate of Mildred Elley).
Barbara married David E. Robarge on July 3, 1965 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception of Corinth. They built their own home, had two daughters, and went on to create many rich family traditions in South Corinth. He passed away July 8, 2010 following 45 years of marriage.
Following Dave’s passing, she was fortunate to have the constant support of her daughters and son-in-law’s, grandkids, sister, Marcia, and her family, to be able to remain independent in her home.
Barbara was a communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception (Holy Mother and Child Parish) in Corinth for many years and raised her children in the Catholic faith.
Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joys. She enjoyed their visits, especially when it involved competitive scrabble games. She raised her girls to be Pittsburgh Steeler fans, and loved gathering on Sundays for the games and a good meal with her family and friends.
Barbara had a great love for dancing, whether it be line dancing with Kevin Richards at the Glad Rags, or hitting the floor to jitterbug with her best friend and sister-in-law, Margaret. She was a phenomenal cook, always serving a well-balanced meal every night to Dave and the girls. Her holiday meals became traditions with a full house of family.
Her favorite place to be was the family camp on the Great Sacandaga Lake, built in 1952 by her parents. In fact, it was there that her future husband proposed! She loved the beach, boating, and sun in her younger years, and later on in life the front porch overlooking the lake, surrounded by her kids, niece, grandkids and sister. A full camp is a happy camp, and many memories have been made there over the last 65+ years. She was all about tradition, and this place was chock full of that.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Alexis Anne Torda; brother-in-law, Frederick Robarge; and a special aunt, Doris Adams.
She is survived by two daughters, Tracy Torda (John) and Kim Mann (Carey); a sister, Marcia Rich; and a brother, Marc “Skip” Rich (Lori); grandchildren, Patrick, Haley (Konnor), Olivia, Ashley (Tyler), and Lindsey; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Margaret Robarge, sister-in-law, Rosemarie Robarge; her closest nieces and nephews, Katie Rich, Donald Robarge (Cindy), Thomas Robarge (Della) and Eric Robarge (Robin); along with many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends galore.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Although the services are private, family and friends are invited to Barb’s home to celebrate her life at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 28.
Our thanks go out to those who stayed by us during this unexpected short journey; you know who you are and we appreciate each and every visit, phone call, text, food, support, and hug. This is carrying us through at a very difficult time.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Barb’s name can be made to The Hospice Inn at St. Peters for their compassionate, impeccable care; Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, NY 12822 or Angel Names, PO Box 423, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 in memory of her granddaughter.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
