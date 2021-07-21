March 1, 1930—July 15, 2021

BRANT LAKE — Barbara A. Murphy, 91, died Thursday July 15, 2021 at The Washington Center.

Born March 1, 1930 in Yorktown Heights, NY she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Fannie Mae (Purdy) Miller.

Barbara was a graduate of Yorktown High School and worked at the Rexall Drug Store. She later started as a postal clerk and became the Postmaster of Jefferson Valley Post Office with 30 years of service. She was a Den Mother and was active with the Boy Scouts. Barbara was past president of the Lake Mohegan Fire Department Auxiliary.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, James T. Murphy her daughter, Barbara Jean Wolert, daughter-in-law, Beth Murphy and sister Patricia Hoag.

Survivors include four sons: Robert (Nancy) Murphy of Salisbury, MD, Kenneth Murphy of Colorado Springs, James (Vivian) Murphy of Putnam Valley, NY, Timothy (Penny) Murphy of Quinlan, TX; one sister, Dorothy O’Keefe of Mahopac, NY; son-in-law, Brian Wolert of Brant Lake, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 AM at funeral home. Interment will be at Brant Lake Cemetery State Rte 8 Brant Lake, NY.