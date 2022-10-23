Barbara A. (Kuba) Larson

Sept. 2, 1939—Oct. 18, 2022
ARGYLE — It is with great sadness that our beloved mother, proud grandmother, “Mimi,” and wonderful friend to many, passed away peacefully at the Shaker Place nursing home in Albany, NY.
Born to Julius and Mary Kuba in Passaic, NJ, the family moved to the Argyle, NY area, where she lived her entire life with peace and joy. Barbara graduated from Argyle Central School and also from Plattsburgh State as a registered nurse, meeting her late husband, Arne Larson, at the VA hospital in Long Island.
Barbara dedicated her life’s work to helping others and her presence and reassuring words of comfort will be missed.
Barbara enjoyed her independence at home, attending services at the Fort Miller Reformed Church and staying in touch with friends and family with cards, notes and telephone calls.
Often referred to as “mimi-isms”, Barbara was known to randomly offer her unique and usually happy perspective on life. She would always keep her family informed of world events, the latest medical advances, as well as the daily weather outlook.
Barbara is survived by three children: Kristine Larson (Frank Costa) of Niskayuna, Karin Larson of Largo, FL, Kenneth Larson (Robin Carrales) of McKinney, TX; and six grandchildren: David (Akemi), Megan, Ashley, Benjamin, Danny, Abigail; and great-grandson, Vincent.
Per Barbara’s request, a private graveside service will be held at the Saratoga National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband Arne.
In Barbara’s memory, donations can be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208, the Fort Miller Reformed Church, Fort Miller NY, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
