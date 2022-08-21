July 23, 1944—Aug. 15, 2022

CORAL SPRINGS, FL — Barbara A. (Jones) Flexon, 78, of Coral Springs, FL died on August 15, 2022 after battling a long illness.

She was born on July 23, 1944 in Fort Edward, NY and was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Barbara was the daughter of Lila (Sprague) Jones and Alan W. Jones.

Barbara’s main identity was that of being a Christian. When living in NY, she was a member of Bay Road Presbyterian Church. She delighted in reading God’s promises from the Bible.

Barbara, a devoted mother, greatly sacrificed for her children, particularly after being divorced. While her children were growing up, she was known as “mom” by the neighborhood youth who frequented her home — always finding a safe place to hang out or talk to her about life.

Barbara held a variety of positions with a number of organizations, including Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company, from which she retired. When she lived in New York, she also worked as a hospice volunteer. Barbara loved puzzles, watching movies, listening to Elvis, the Gaither Vocal Band, the Gatlin Brothers, and spending time with her loved ones. She loved to socialize.

Besides her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her sister, MaDonna “Donna” L. Jones, and brothers, Richard “Dick” Jones and John Sprague.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter Jamie L. Flexon; her son-in-law Brian M. Goldman; and her grandson Zachary B. Goldman, all in Coral Springs, FL, where Barbara lived for the past 15 years. As well as her daughter, Barbara K. Flexon of GA; and grandchildren, Corinne and Brandon; she is also survived by her sons: Christopher M. Flexon (wife Karen) of Albany, NY; and grandchildren: Christian and Gabby; and John D. Flexon (wife Tammy) of Warrensburg, NY; and granddaughter Sarah. Additionally, Barbara is survived by many grandchildren by marriage and nieces from her brother, Richard and nephews from her brother, John. She also has many cousins in and near the Malone and North Bangor, NY areas (the Bassett and Genaway families).

Friends may call from 1-2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022 at M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway in Fort Edward, NY. For online condolences and to view Barbara’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will commence after the service at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to Samaritan’s Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org, 828-262-1980 or to Hospice.