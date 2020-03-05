June 11, 1942 — March 2, 2020

MOREAU — Barbara A. Holcomb, 77, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on June 11, 1942 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Baker) Baker.

She graduated from Portsmouth High School class of 1959.

On June 9, 1960 she married the love of her life, Charles Holcomb. They were married 52 years before he passed away on Oct. 3, 2012.

Barb enjoyed shopping, reading, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Barb was predeceased by her daughter, Lea S. Smurphat; and brother, James Baker.