June 11, 1942 — March 2, 2020
MOREAU — Barbara A. Holcomb, 77, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on June 11, 1942 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Baker) Baker.
She graduated from Portsmouth High School class of 1959.
On June 9, 1960 she married the love of her life, Charles Holcomb. They were married 52 years before he passed away on Oct. 3, 2012.
Barb enjoyed shopping, reading, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Barb was predeceased by her daughter, Lea S. Smurphat; and brother, James Baker.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Laurie Kearns, Lynn (Bryan) Talback and Leslie (Harold) Moss all of Moreau; her grandchildren, Justin, Garrett (Devin Cronin) and Kaitlyn Kearns (Justin Dickenson), Crystal (Dylan Bittick), Amanda (Nate Carpenter), Bryan and Shawn Talback, William and Nicole (Zack) Scoville and Kassandra (Josh) Porter; great grandchildren, William C. Smurphat, Lilli Scoville, Payton Porter, Hunter Porter, Vahn Bittick, Oliver Talback, Ryder Leary, Harper Kearns, McKenzie Dickenson, and Justin Dickenson; niece, Tina Kahn; and sister-in-law, Carol L. Lewis of Sebring, Florida.
A celebration of Barb’s life will be held at the Eagles Club in South Glens Falls at a date to be announced.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Barb’s memory can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main ST. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Barb’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
