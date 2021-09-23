WARRENSBURG — Barbara A. Hill, 72, of Hudson St., passed away following her 2nd courageous battle with cancer and was reunited with her parents, William and Dorothy Schloss, and infant daughter, Lynn Marie Hill.

Barb, more affectionately known and referred to as Mom, Ma, Aunt Bobbi, or Bubba, was born in the Bronx on September 3, 1949 and grew up in the Long Island and Warrensburg areas. She graduated from Warrensburg Central School where she met her friend/companion, Timothy Hill. The two were married in 1968 and had four children, Lynn, Timothy, Paul, and Amy.

Barb dedicated the majority of her lifetime to caring for others, in both a personal and professional capacity. Her friends and family were her world, her pride and joy. All were always welcome in her home; the door was always open and no one was ever a stranger. Barb was always on the go, visiting, spreading love, smiles and tea bags everywhere she went.