B. Jane Edgerly
B. Jane Edgerly

B. Jane Edgerly

Mar. 27, 1931—Jan. 19, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – B. Jane Edgerly, 89, of River Street passed away on January 19, 2021. Jane was born March 27, 1931, in Lake George, the daughter of Clifford and Althea Hart. After the passing of her mother, Jane and her brother Stanley were adopted by her grandparents, Charles and Jennie Ross.

In 1950, she married Eddie Edgerly. Jane owned and operated Jane’s Sewing Shoppe in her home for over 50 years, where she made lifelong friends. Jane enjoyed camping, crosswords and coffee with her friends at Stewarts.

Beside her parents and grandparents, she is predeceased by her husband, Eddie; brother, Stanley and grandson, Jarrod Fenton; very special aunts and uncles, Ed and Mid Benway and Charles and Gladys Ross, as well as several in-laws.

Survivors include her children:erynn Havens of Glens Falls, Clifford Edgerly and wife, Donna, of Greenfield, Alton Edgerly and his wife, Bonnie, of Hudson Falls, Lori Harrington and her husband, Jay, of Fort Edward, Patti White and her husband, Chas, of Hudson Falls, and James Edgerly and his wife, Annalee, of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: David Havens, Mark Havens, Sarah Havens, Jason Havens, Stan Edgerly, Jamie Moynihan, Joe Fenton, Jessica Burnham, Jackie Harrington, Charlee Anne Martin, Ethan White, Leon Carney and Matthew Washburn; several great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Marilyn); sisters-in-law: Thelma Edgerly and Mary Edgerly; and a very special friend, Joanna Marine; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid 19, there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Jane’s family expresses their special thanks to the Washington Center.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

