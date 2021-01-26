Mar. 27, 1931—Jan. 19, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – B. Jane Edgerly, 89, of River Street passed away on January 19, 2021. Jane was born March 27, 1931, in Lake George, the daughter of Clifford and Althea Hart. After the passing of her mother, Jane and her brother Stanley were adopted by her grandparents, Charles and Jennie Ross.

In 1950, she married Eddie Edgerly. Jane owned and operated Jane’s Sewing Shoppe in her home for over 50 years, where she made lifelong friends. Jane enjoyed camping, crosswords and coffee with her friends at Stewarts.

Beside her parents and grandparents, she is predeceased by her husband, Eddie; brother, Stanley and grandson, Jarrod Fenton; very special aunts and uncles, Ed and Mid Benway and Charles and Gladys Ross, as well as several in-laws.