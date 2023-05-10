Nov. 23, 2022—Jan. 1, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Axl Rose Lloyd passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at his home.

Born on Nov. 23, 2022, he was the son of Katrina Delgado and Christopher Lloyd.

Axl was deeply loved by all his family. Although tiny, he had a mighty scream to remind everyone when it was time for him to eat. Axl was a happy baby and had a beautiful smile that would light up any room.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Oscar Delgado.

In addition to his parents, Axl is survived by his big brother, Dante Lloyd; big sister, Ava Lloyd; maternal grandparents, Jodi Delgado and Jim Troumbley; his paternal grandparents, Theresa and Brian Dunlop; his maternal great-grandmother, Patricia Sullivan; maternal great-grandfather, Eric Sullivan (Paula); his uncles: Sean Lau (Haleigh), Dean Sullivan, David Lloyd, Bobby Lloyd; and his aunt, Ashley Delgado. Axl is also survived by several cousins and a very special “auntie,” Val Troumbley.

The Rite of Committal will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Glens Falls Cemetery on Bay Street in Glens Falls.

