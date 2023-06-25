April 11, 1939—June 18, 2023

WEST RUPERT, VT — Axel E. Blomberg, 84, of West Rupert, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, VT.

He was born April 11, 1939 in West Rupert the son of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Bentley) Blomberg.

In addition to his parents, Axel was predeceased by a son, Keith Scott Blomberg; a brother, Eric Blomberg; a brother-in-law, Clifford Steinruck.

Axel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna Blomberg; his daughter, Susan Schulman and her husband Randy, of Charlton, MA; his son, Axel H. Blomberg of West Rupert; a brother, Arthur Blomberg of CT; a sister, Johannah Steinruck of PA; a daughter-in-law, Denise Blomberg of Arlington; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Blomberg of South Windsor, CT; his grandchildren: Derek, Rachael, Parker, Lexa, Colleen and Janelle.

Axel attended West Rupert School and Salem Washington Academy. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Axel worked at Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville for 33 years as a Foreman until 1993.

After his retirement, he kept busy by undertaking numerous ventures by making and selling maple syrup, opened his own oil business for 10 years; cut and sold firewood, and sold Atwater’s potatoes to many restaurants.

Axel was extremely involved in his community and held a wide variety of positions: such as the caretaker for the Rupert Cemetery; Town Selectman; Justice of the Peace; served as a Trustee at Merck Forest; member of the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department and served as the Parade Chairman for the Rupert Old Home Days.

Axel was a member of the Church of Christ in West Rupert and was a devoted Christian by leading by example. He was always willing to help his neighbors and community and especially looked out for the elderly. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and found it relaxing to mow his lawn. He loved solving puzzles in the newspaper and also doing jigsaw puzzles.

Axel also appeared in the Cooks Country Show several times. Christmas was his favorite holiday where he enjoyed time with his family. Axel was a wonderful devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Calling hours are Tuesday, June 27, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Rupert United Methodist Church, Rupert, VT.

Interment with military honors will be at the Rupert Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Axel’s name to the Rupert Fire Department, PO Box 68, West Rupert, VT 05776.

