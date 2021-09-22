Aurora Rae Metzger

GLENS FALLS — Aurora Rae Metzger, daughter of Mike and Amanda Metzger, was selected by God to join the elite Angel Squad in Heaven. She was delivered at The Snuggery on September 17, 2021, at 8:08 a.m., fighting out of "Hometown U.S.A." Glens Falls, NY, weighing in at 5 lbs. 11 oz.

"Jesus said, Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." – Matthew 19:14.

Her parents cherish every precious moment of the nine months she spent in the womb. It was the most wonderful time of their lives, as they were able to share their joy and excitement with their family, Church, friends and colleagues.

Aurora will always be remembered by her Granddad and Grandma, Gary and Rosemary Whistle of Binghamton, NY; her Grandpa and Grandma, James and Joan Metzger of Levittown, NY; her Auntie Marilyn of Long Beach, NY; her Uncle John (Nivea); Aunts Charissa (Keith), Nerissa (Brian), Kerry (Chris), Crystal (Mike) and her many cousins who are spread all across our great nation.