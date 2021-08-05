July 28, 1928—Aug. 2, 2021
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Augustus “Gus” E. DeMatteo, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital with his son by his side.
Gus served in the US Army from 1950 to 1951 as a private.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.