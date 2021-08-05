July 28, 1928—Aug. 2, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Augustus “Gus” E. DeMatteo, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital with his son by his side.

Gus served in the US Army from 1950 to 1951 as a private.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.