July 28, 1928—Aug. 2, 2021

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Augustus “Gus” E. DeMatteo, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital with his son by his side.

He was born on July 28, 1928, in Saratoga Springs, NY son of the late Gus and Anna DeMatteo.

Gus served in the US Army from 1950 to 1951 as a private.

Gus was a teamster for Local 294, then worked as a boilermaker at West Milton Nuclear for several years. He worked for the City of Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works for 30 years and retired as a Motor Equipment Operator.

Gus belonged to the Italian American Club for many years and enjoyed the numerous cookouts and social events the club held. In his free time, he would go fishing and hunting with his friends and family. As a born and raised Saratogian, he had a passion for horse racing and could be found at the track most days in July and August. But most of all, Gus loved spending time with his son Tony, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life and kept him going all these years. They all knew him and cherished him as their “Pop” or “Pop-Pop.”