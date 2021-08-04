July 28, 1928—Aug. 2, 2021
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Augustus “Gus” E. DeMatteo, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital with his son by his side.
He was born on July 28, 1928, in Saratoga Springs, NY son of the late Gus and Anna DeMatteo.
Gus served in the US Army from 1950 to 1951 as a private.
Gus was a teamster for Local 294, then worked as a boilermaker at West Milton Nuclear for several years. He worked for the City of Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works for 30 years and retired as a Motor Equipment Operator.
Gus belonged to the Italian American Club for many years and enjoyed the numerous cookouts and social events the club held. In his free time, he would go fishing and hunting with his friends and family. As a born and raised Saratogian, he had a passion for horse racing and could be found at the track most days in July and August. But most of all, Gus loved spending time with his son Tony, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life and kept him going all these years. They all knew him and cherished him as their “Pop” or “Pop-Pop.”
Gus was truly one of a kind. He was a man who would do anything for anyone. He loved helping people and prided himself on that. Whatever anyone needed, he was always first in line to help, with no questions asked. Whether it was plowing people out during snowstorms, running errands for people in need or checking in on his family, Gus was always there, no matter how big or small the task was.
Gus is survived by his son, Anthony DeMatteo (Patricia); grandchildren: Erin Dahlstrom (Jerad), Julie DeMarco (Tom), Maria DeMatteo (Taylor Morris); step-daughter, Rose Downing; great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Aidan, Hadley Dahlstrom, Owen, Gavin, Griffin DeMarco; step-grandchildren: Sarah Downing, Jessica Winney (Darion), Ryan Smith (Jill), PJ Pierce (Stacy), Grant Pierce, and Skylar Pierce; step-great-grandchildren: Lawson Smith, Mihla Smith, Lola Smith, Kaylin Solari and Lena Goldman; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Florence DeMatteo; his brother and sister-in-law, Jeremiah and Alice DeMatteo.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 8, 2021, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc., 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
