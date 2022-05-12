Aug. 6, 1944—May 9, 2022

GANSEVOORT — August R. “Bob” Ferenczi, 77, of Gansevoort, moved onto his next adventure on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on Aug. 6, 1944, in Staten Island, he was the son of the late August and Mary (Sellitti) Ferenczi.

Bob graduated from McKee Vocational Technical School. He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1967. Bob was proud to have served in Vietnam with the 196 Light Infantry Brigade. Due to his honorable service, he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and two Purple Hearts for injuries sustained while serving his country.

On Sept. 17, 1966, he married his sweetheart, Patricia Zito. This year they would have been married 56 years.

Bob owned and operated Ferenczi Trucking, among other business ventures. He was an accomplished pilot, who owned August Island with his own private airport. On this island, one of his greatest accomplishments and sources of joy was building a covered bridge that led to his island.

Bob loved hotrods, rock ‘n roll and his breakfast fly-ins. He had a strong presence when he entered a room. Anyone that had the pleasure to have met him, would have a story to tell.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Michael Ferenczi and his brother, Joseph Ferenczi.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; a daughter, Jennifer Ferenczi–Jensen and her husband, Dave; a son, Robert Ferenczi and his wife, Randi; he was a loving grandfather of eight grandchildren; a sister, Linda Similly and her husband, Cyrus; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many friends.

The Rite of Committal with full military honors will be conducted 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the Town of Stillwater.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Memorial donations may be sent a local veterans rehabilitation center.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.